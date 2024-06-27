Simon Lowth Sells 625,017 Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £893,774.31 ($1,133,799.71).
BT Group Trading Down 0.6 %
BT.A stock opened at GBX 139.15 ($1.77) on Thursday. BT Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101.70 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.95 ($1.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The stock has a market cap of £13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73.
BT Group Company Profile
