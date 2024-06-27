SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 5.6%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.61 and last traded at $122.33. Approximately 87,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 205,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $108,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $108,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $204,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $4,713,988. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.