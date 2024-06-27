Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.26 million for the quarter.

