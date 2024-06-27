SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.76.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $279,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

