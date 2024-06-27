Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Solventum traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 254600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOLV. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

