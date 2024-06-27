Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6,069.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

