Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 238.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,663.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

