Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 19,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

