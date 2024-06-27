Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

