Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 348 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.