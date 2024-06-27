Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.58 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

