Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 272,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

