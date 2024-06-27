Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 141,112 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,494 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

