SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

