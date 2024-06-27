SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 49,074 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.80.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $796.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.