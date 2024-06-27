SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lifted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

