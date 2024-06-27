SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 90,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 334,710 shares.The stock last traded at $128.78 and had previously closed at $129.36.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDY. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

