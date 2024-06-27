SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $184.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

