St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 212 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 290.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $856.84 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $522.10 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $379.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $793.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.97.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

