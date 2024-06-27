St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $160.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.48 and a twelve month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

