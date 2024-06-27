St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,478 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMD opened at $157.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

