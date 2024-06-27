Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

