Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Lowered to $145.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

