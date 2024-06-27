Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Stepan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCL opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Stepan by 2,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stepan by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

