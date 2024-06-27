Steven J. Russell Sells 15,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Expro Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Expro Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Expro Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Expro Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

