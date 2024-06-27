Stifel Nicolaus Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.