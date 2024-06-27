Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Call Options (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 156,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the typical daily volume of 68,608 call options.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $201.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

