Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 27,035 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the average daily volume of 11,870 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

XHB stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

