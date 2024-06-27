StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.58.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

