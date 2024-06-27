StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

