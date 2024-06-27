StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

