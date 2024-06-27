StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

GLBS stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Stories

