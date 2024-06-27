StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.35. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

