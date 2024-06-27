StockNews.com Downgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.