StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.88. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
