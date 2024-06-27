StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.9 %

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 4.06. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.