StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

