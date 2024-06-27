StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EVOL opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

