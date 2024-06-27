StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.41. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

