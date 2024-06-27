StockNews.com Upgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.11.

SM Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

SM opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

