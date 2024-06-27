Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.44.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

