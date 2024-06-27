Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
STRM stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.44.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
