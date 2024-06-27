Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $118.34 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

