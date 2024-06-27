Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 1,502 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

