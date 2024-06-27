SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.35. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Read More

