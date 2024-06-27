SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:SSY opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.35. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
