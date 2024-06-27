Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 1,066,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,045,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Specifically, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,579 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

