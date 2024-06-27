T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Position Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.35% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,488,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $38.99 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

