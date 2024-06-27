Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.54. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
