Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CMO Katelyn Watson Sells 94,018 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Talkspace Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.92.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
