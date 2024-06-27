Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CMO Katelyn Watson Sells 94,018 Shares of Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Talkspace Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.92.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Talkspace Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Talkspace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 84,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 236,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.