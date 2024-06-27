Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott Shimek Acquires 51,130 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$189,181.00.

Scott Shimek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Shimek acquired 36,667 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,845.18.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.68 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.47.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of C$393.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.98.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

