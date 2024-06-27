Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 6.2%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. 197,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 654,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of research firms have commented on TNGX. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

